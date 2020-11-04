‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse’, Disney+ original animated series arrives on 18 Nov

Our favourite Mouse is back with new stories! Disney has unveiled a new poster for the upcoming Disney+ Original animated series, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, premiering on 18 November, Mickey Mouse’s birthday!

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse includes nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet. Navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible, the animated series will have a few short episodes. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the ‘Mickey Mouse’ shorts.

The brand new animated series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters. Two episodes will be available on the Disney owned streaming service on Wednesday, 18 November, to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s birthday. Two more episodes will arrive on Fridays 27 November onwards. 10 shorts will premiere this year, with 10 additional shorts set for Summer 2021.

Marked by a contemporary art style yet keeping the nostalgia and the original essence that dates back to Mickey’s 1928 beginnings, the look and aesthetic goes all the way back to the original designs of Mickey Mouse, but with a modern twist.

The Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts premiered on Disney Channel in 2013 and continued for five seasons, consisting of 96 episodes. It earned seven Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards, and 21 Annie Awards.

The shorts inspired a global line of consumer products, toys and clothing as well as the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the first ride-through attraction in Disney history starring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, now open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. All five seasons of the shorts are currently available to stream on Disney+.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is produced by Disney Television Animation with Emmy Award-winning artist and director Paul Rudish serving as executive producer and supervising director. Christopher Willis, the Emmy Award-winning composer of the Mickey Mouse shorts, is back to provide the music for the series.