DC to release ‘Superman vs Lobo’ miniseries in August

In August DC will release a hilarious three-issues miniseries Superman vs. Lobo from the writer Tim Seley (Hack/Slash) and co-writer Sarah Beattie, along with Punchline artist Mirka Andolfo.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Numen is the most popular being in the universe, a god clogging all social channels—and he does not take kindly to the attention of Superman and Lobo. Further complicating things is Dr. Flik, a scientist determined to study the last sons of Krypton and Czarnia respectively. What can she glean from the hero whose home planet was destroyed when he was just a baby and the bad, bad boy who made it all go away just for the heck of it?

From writers Tim Seeley and Sarah Beattie, the team behind the indie hit Money Shot, and Punchline artist Mirka Andolfo comes a hilarious new three-issue, oversize, superhero epic!

In addition to Superman vs. Lobo, the two paired off recently in the animated movie Superman: The Man of Tomorrow. Lobo also found himself butting heads with Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El, in Krypton‘s second season on The CW.

According to ComicBook, Superman vs. Lobo #1 (of 3) by Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie, Mirka Andolfo and Arif Prianto arrives on 24 August in DC’s Prestige Plus format (8 1/2″ x 10 7/8″) with a card stock main cover by Andolfo, card stock variant covers by Simon Bisley and Tony Harris and a 1:25 card stock variant cover by Phillip Tan.

Superman vs. Lobo will retail for $6.99 US for 48 pages and will carry DC’s Black Label content descriptor, indicating content appropriate for readers ages 17+.