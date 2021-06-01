MultiTV appoints Padamjit Sandhu as the vice president for business development, global sports and esports

MultiTV, announced the appointment of Padamjit Sandhu as vice president for business development, global sports and esports.



MultiTV allows to catch live sports matches and esports tournaments with friends and family at a customise video streaming setup, where only listed members can watch and host the watch party and can also interact with their them through separate chat threads without disturbance of other users watching the same content live on other streaming platforms like Youtube and so on. Padamjit Sandhu’s leadership, will help build a strong, innovative, customisable, and qualitative system to cater to the global sports and esports sector.

Sandhu will be heading the sales and business development division of the company for its video-tech platforms for the sports and gaming vertical. In a career of sport and business management of close to three decades, Sandhu was the Mumbai Rockets (Mumbai Team at The Premier Badminton League) chief executive officer.



MultiTV founder and CEO Vikash Samota, said on the appointment, “We have selected and onboarded an industry leader at a time when businesses, cities and countries around the world are focused on innovation in the video-tech space, particularly sports and e-gaming. We are excited to have Padamjit join us with his vast, specialised experience in OTT and live sports technologies.

Sandhu, said, “Video technology, sports and esports decision-makers need to collaborate with innovative platforms for the active and rapid growth of the new-age viewer’s consumption needs. We believe there will always be a need to create upgraded platforms and disrupt the existing ones. I am delighted to drive the innovation quotient for the sports and esports business at MutiTV and be a part of the company’s next phase of growth.”

As director of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), Sandhu is credited with building and growing professional golf in India by over 500 per cent and expanding the tour to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. He signed the New Asian Tour, European Challenge Tour and European Tour events in India and built strategic partnerships for PGTI with brands like Rolex, Volvo, Qatar Airways, LG, Taylormade, Callaway, Incredible India and Ten Golf. Sandhu has also served on the President’s Cup Committee (Team USA vs International Team), the India Golf Tourism Committee (Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India) and the Executive Committee of the CII Asia Golf Industry Show.