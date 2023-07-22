Titans: Beast World, a project from Tom Taylor and Ivan Reis that will debut in November 2023, was announced by DC at San Diego Comic-Con during the Jim Lee and Friends panel.

In addition to connecting to Taylor’s ongoing Titans and Nightwing series at DC, Beast World will also be a part of the Dawn of DC programme.

Writer Tom Taylor said, “I’m beyond excited to bring this DC crossover event to life starting in November with our new Titans: Beast World series, featuring art by the incomparable Ivan Reis. Beast World will also thread the needle between the current series that I’m writing about the Titans. Friends will fall. Super Heroes will rise. And nothing will ever be the same again. Earth is about to become…Beast World.”

Beast World will officially begin in November, although the event will begin on 24 October in Andrew Constant’s Tales of the Titans #4, with art by Brandt and Stein.