Disney Junior is all set to bring a three-day event “Disney Junior & Friends Playdate,” celebrating the magical, entertaining and music-filled stories of their hit series to preschoolers and their families at Anaheim’s Disney California Adventure Park on 18 August and at Downtown Disney District on 19 & 20 August.

The celebration will kick off on 18 August, at Disney California Adventure Park. It will have a “Playdate Party Parade” featuring beloved Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First, Elena of Avalor, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Vampirina, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Goofy, Pluto and Mira, Royal Detective.

Special “Disney Junior Live! Playdate” stage shows will delight young audiences with the world premiere of the new Disney Junior short-form series Playdate with Winnie the Pooh, while the Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party will offer a lively, hands-on cupcake decorating course inspired by the Disney Junior series.

The fun moves to the Downtown Disney District on 19 and 20 August with additional photo opportunities, plus Disney Junior-themed treats at Marceline’s Confectionary.

Throughout the weekend, guests will be able to participate in a find-and-seek activity around Disney California Adventure Park on 18 August and Downtown Disney on 19 August through 20, featuring Disney Junior-themed clues. There will also be multiple limited-time photo opportunities, including a Spidey and his Amazing Friends photo wall at the Hollywood Backlot in Disney California Adventure and a Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures photo wall at Downtown Disney. Guests can also enjoy regular Disney Junior programming at Disney California Adventure, including the popular Disney Junior Dance Party!

Throughout the year, families visiting with small children will find unforgettable experiences across Disneyland Resort as they hang out with preschoolers’ favourites Mickey Mouse and his pals in Mickey’s Toontown, visit Winnie the Pooh at The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh attraction, experience Wonderland with Alice in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park, go under the sea with Ariel on The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, dance and sing along with favourite pals during the Disney Junior Dance Party! in Disney California Adventure Park and more.