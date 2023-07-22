A new interactive streaming series called DC United Heroes has been revealed by Gevid Entertainment. It is being produced in collaboration with DC under Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment license. The series’ elevator pitch claims that viewers will decide characters’ fates and “what kinds of DC Super-Heroes and Super-Villains” they will develop into.

The pitch reads: “Fans determine how Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman work together and whether they succeed or fail – leading up to the very formation of the Justice League.” The pitch further informs, “The entire canonical story of DC Heroes United is up to the participating audience to decide. And the outcomes of their choices will be forever imprinted in DC canon. When the story of Earth-212 begins, our favourite Super Heroes and Super-Villains remain in the shadows, largely unknown to one another and mostly serving as legend and rumor to civilians. The appearance of the magical Tower of Fate in Gotham City thrusts these fledgling heroes into the spotlight – together and in opposition.”

In order to bring this epic origin narrative to life, Genvid further collaborated with the well-known artist Terry Dodson.

The creators haven’t revealed any details regarding the release of DC United Heroes.