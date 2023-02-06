After witnessing sold-out shows in Bengaluru and Delhi, Comic Con India is coming back to Mumbai with the 10th edition of one of the biggest pop culture events in the country. From the biggest names in comics from around the world, to notable Indian labels that have been entertaining us with fantastic tales for decades, they are all going to be present in Mumbai.

Mumbai Comic Con will see multiple renowned publishing houses in attendance such as Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, Viz Media, Kodansha, DC, Marvel and more. Popular local creators like Prasad Bhat (Graphicurry), Sailesh Gopalan (Brown Paperbag) Derek Domnic D’souza, Saumin Patel, Sumit Kumar (Bakarmax), Md Faisal (Garbage Bin), Anant Sagar (writer and artist of Meta Desi Comics), Shubham Khurana (Corporat) and Ravi Raj Ahuja (writer and publisher of Bullseye) will also take to the main stage and animate the crowd.

Speaking about Mumbai Comic Con 2023, Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma said, “We are quite thrilled to bring the 10th edition back to Mumbai and complete a decade of celebrating fandom by bringing it a full circle. It’s incredible that we’ve reached this massive scale through the years and hope we create a fun, engaging platform for all the comic geeks in India. I can’t wait for Mumbaikars to witness this immersive and larger-than-life weekend with us.”

The attendees will also be treated by special performances from comedians Rohan Joshi, Sahil Shah, and Nishant Suri, rappers Shia and Zero Chill, Geek Fruit, Mentalist Vivek Desai, the comical band – Kapow, and many more guests.

On 11 and 12 February, Mumbai Comic Con will feature the third edition of their exclusive Gaming experience. The over 40,000 square ft. gaming arena will feature the latest gaming tech, newly launched games and esports activities. The Arena will also feature Industry leading brands. Global publishers like Ubisoft and Riot Games will also have a dedicated presence along with Indie developer Atirath Gaming Technology showcasing their latest titles.

Fans will be able to take part in exclusive community tournaments at the event for various titles including Valorant, Brawlhalla, FIFA 23, Mortal Kombat 11 and CS: GO.

Their will be fan experiences from the likes of DC Studios and Warner Bros (Shazam and Barbie), Marvel India (Ant-Man), Universal Pictures (Fast X), Audible (Sandman, Harry Potter), Celio (Anime Merch), Crunchyroll showcasing the best of Anime, Bandai Namco bringing some of the most popular Japanese franchises and the biggest Manga Collection under one roof by Viz Media and Simon & Schuster India.

Key participants such as Maruti Suzuki Arena will be showcasing their very popular Cosplay with Celerio and The Brezza VR Experiences. Meta goes live with the amazing world of Reels, Instagram and Facebook, fans can win some amazing prizes as well. BOAT will also be creating a unique fan experience.