WildBrain has secured the first wave of international sales for Summer Memories, the 2D-animated series created by Adam Yaniv (Night at the Museum, Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks) and produced by A&N Productions, Aircraft Pictures and Yeti Farm Creative. The new broadcasters on board for season one (40×12’) include Prime Video for Germany, Austria and Switzerland; ABC Australia; and Showmax for Africa.

WildBrain handles distribution on the series internationally and will present Summer Memories to buyers at the upcoming Kidscreen Summit (12-15 February, Miami).

Summer Memories is aimed at kids six to 12 years old and follows the adventures of best friends Jason and Ronnie as Jason looks back on the most pivotal summer of his life (which was just a few weeks ago). This is Jason’s summer of change…and he fears change! Lucky for him, he has charismatic life-adventurer Ronnie at his side. Summer Memories transcends time, space and memory—the good and the bad—as it chronicles Jason and Ronnie’s sweet, fun-filled relationship.

“Summer Memories is an original, irreverent and laugh-out-loud series with lots of heart, which we’re finding is a genre in-demand from buyers and viewers around the world. Since launching on our own Family Channel in Canada last summer, the series has been captivating kids and families in equal measure. We’re now welcoming these new channels and streamers on board and look forward to seeing Jason and Ronnie’s time-and-space-bending adventures charm international audiences,” said WildBrain global sales & rights strategy VP Caroline Tyre.

Summer Memories stars the voices of Tricia Black (Second City, Baroness Von Sketch), Taylor Love (The Kids in the Hall, Most Dangerous Game), Andre Sills (Private Idiots, Coriolanus), Rashaana Cumberbatch (Shoresy, American Goods) and Adam Yaniv, with recurring guest stars Jason Priestley (Beverly Hills 90210, Private Eyes) and Andrew Phung (Run The Burbs, Kim’s Convenience). The heartwarming buddy comedy is commissioned by WildBrain Television’s Family Channel and is produced with the financial participation of the Canada Media Fund, Shaw Rocket Fund and the Jerusalem Film & Television Fund at the Jerusalem Development Authority.