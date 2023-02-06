Taipei Game Show 2023 (TGS) has come to an end at TaiNEX 1 with thousands of participants piling into the venue. Visitors queued up for entry during the event days from 2 to 5 February, and over 300,000 visits were counted as the event concluded. In addition, several online events also took place at the same time. The “Taipei Game Show 2023 Steam Sales Event” has attracted millions of views from all over the world. Up to 108 games are available with limited-time offers before 7 February. The online streaming program, Taipei Game Show ONLINE, featured six episodes with game tryouts and trailers. The programs are available on YouTube and Twitch channels with both Mandarin and English subtitles. The next edition of Taipei Game Show is expected to be held in January 2024.

As an important hub for the game industry in the Asia-Pacific region, TGS attracted 1,800 business visitors from 29 countries to attend the two-day B2B Zone. A total of 1,500 meetings were held with iconic figures of the game industry, including Yoshida Shuhei, one of the judges of the Indie Game Award 2023. As an honourable judge of the award, Yoshida Shuhei joined the event as the award presenter and met with indie game developers to try out their games. Additionally, many decision-makers and game producers from worldwide leading companies were all gathered in the B2B Zone to search for further cooperation, showing their high expectations towards Taipei Game Show.

This year, Asia Pacific Game Summit (APGS) held 15 sessions with a large number of participants. The Themed Speech invited industry professionals from leading companies, such as NVIDIA and Ubisoft, to share their insights on future innovations in the game industry. Conversations on future collaborations could be seen after every session. Moreover, APGS held a “Metaverse Forum”, featuring game industry experts to deliver insights on the future of the virtual world and discuss from the perspective of brand management and aesthetic concepts in the game industry. Gamers rushed to Taipei Game Show on the last day of the exhibition.

Tons of people queued for entry before dawn for the last-day events. Tower of Saviors celebrated its 10-year anniversary with its brand ambassadors, gamers, and dancers. KIOXIA Taiwan invited gamers to play video games with professional esports players, while Japanese game publisher, PLAYISM, invited famous streamers to interact with the fans at the booth. The last day of TGS STAGE ended perfectly with the dance tournament of Just Dance 2023.

The themed section Board Game Wonderland was packed with families and children. The exhibitors in the section launched limited-time offers and succeeded with record-high sales. An endless stream of gamers in Indie House enjoyed the indie games in the section. The exhibiting indie game developers praised the gamers from Taipei Game Show for being active and accepting.