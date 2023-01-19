The National Association of Broadcasters and NAB Show to celebrate their centennial year in 2023

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), an advocacy association for America’s broadcasters, and NAB Show, the preeminent global trade show driving the evolution of media and entertainment, are celebrating their centennial year in 2023 with activities, events and a commemorative website.

The 2023 NAB Show Centennial Celebration, 15 – 19 April, in Las Vegas, commemorates 100 years since the first NAB Show in 1923 and offers opportunities for attendees, exhibitors and stakeholders to share their memories, participate in interactive engagements and enjoy exclusive onsite parties and events.

NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “This year marks our century-long legacy of advocating on behalf of America’s broadcasters and driving global innovation and industry growth through NAB Show. We invite the entire NAB community, including broadcasters and content professionals from around the world, to join us for the Centennial Celebration as we honour our rich history, recognize our unparalleled impact and celebrate our next 100 years.”

NAB has also launched “Celebrating 100 Years,” a comprehensive website that provides an interactive journey through the organisation’s history and evolution over the years. The site offers a timeline detailing landmark achievements, moments in broadcasting and at NAB Show, along with image galleries, broadcasters’ stories and a NAB Hall of Fame, allowing visitors to learn more about the radio and television legends inducted throughout the years.

The organisation also kicked off “Share Your Story,” a community campaign, encouraging individuals to share special memories, serendipitous moments or remarkable stories about broadcasting and NAB Show. Contributors may include photos with their submissions and stories can be submitted on NAB’s website.