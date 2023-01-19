Post-production sound studio Levels Audio expands its animation department

Award-winning post-production house Levels Audio has expanded its animation department. The sound studio has joined forces with supervising sound editor and Golden Reel Award nominee Hunter Curra and Emmy-nominated senior sound designer James Singleton on various animation projects.

Levels Audio, together with Curra and Singleton, are currently completing the sound design, sound effects editing, foley and mixing for the reboot of Clone High, set to be released in 2023 on HBO Max, among other soon-to-be-announced series. Beyond sound design, sound effects edits, foley and mixing, Levels Audio’s animation department also offers ADR and cast recording. Recently completed titles include Titmouse’s Annie Award-nominated feature Arlo the Alligator Boy and Netflix’s Inside Job, along with several other titles currently being recorded.

Riordan said, “The freedom we have in creating and mixing sound for animation is unparalleled. It is a blank canvas that sound completely brings to life. The future of immersive sound mixing for broadcast animation is especially exciting. Levels is thrilled to be expanding and further investing in this medium and we are deeply grateful for the relationships we have with incredible talent such as Hunter and James.”

The audio house was founded in 1999 by two-time Grammy award winner and four-time Emmy award recipient Brian Riordan, who cut his post-production animation teeth working as an ADR mixer/recordist on Pixar mega features such as Toy Story II and A Bug’s Life, Disney’s Hercules and Tarzan, DreamWorks’ Shrek, and TV staples like Fox’s King of the Hill and MTV’s Beavis and Butt-Head. The sound house is also no stranger to the animation world, having previously worked on Nickelodeon’s acclaimed Avatar: The Last Airbender and all four seasons of The Legend of Korra. This most recent department growth not only signifies the sound house’s prowess but its confidence in the future of animation.