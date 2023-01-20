Nickelodeon welcomes 2023 with new anthem

Nickelodeon ushers 2023 with much more fun and frolic along with a brand-new anthem and campaign #DoTheNickNick. The campaign features India’s favourite Nicktoons, celebrates kids, and encourages them to look forward to 2023 with a positive and exciting outlook.

Written by Gulzar and sung by Armaan Malik, the anthem opens with the brand’s promise of ‘Nick for Kids, Kids for Nick’. The channel has planned elaborate interactive initiatives with kids across cities in a bid to enhance audience engagement and experience. The campaign is being amplified with on-air playouts across the Viacom18 Network along with a host of social and digital initiatives, a series of interactive dance challenges, contests, influencer engagement, partnerships, and on-ground initiatives. The campaign will see expansive promotions across online platforms, radio & music apps like Gaana and JioSaavn.

Talking about his experience as the lyricist for the anthem, Gulzar Saab commented, “I have always enjoyed writing for Nickelodeon, because I am still a kid at heart. This anthem is an ode to the young minds to celebrate their zest and the unshakeable bond with their Nicktoons.”

Singer Armaan Malik further added, “Being a part of the creation of ‘Do The Nick Nick’ is a nostalgia trip for me, as Nickelodeon was a huge part of my childhood. The anthem, written by the legendary Gulzaar Saab, captures the spirit of youth and encourages them to wear their hearts on their sleeves. It’s an honour to be a part of something that brings back so many fond memories for me, and I hope that this anthem will create some unforgettable memories for others as well.”

#DoTheNickNick is an ode to all the love received from kids while Nickelodeon welcomes another year of innovation in stories, characters, and campaigns.

Speaking on what the franchise has in store for the year, Viacom18 Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network head Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “2022 was a year of milestones. We entertained, engaged, and empathized with our young audiences through the highs and lows in new and innovative ways. As we begin the new year, we once again reiterate our promise to our viewers of bringing the best stories and characters. Our new anthem champions exactly what Nickelodeon stands for – ‘Nick for Kids and Kids for Nick.’ We are excited on presenting a power-packed year, further reinforcing our bond with kids.”

In addition to the latest campaign, the franchise has also planned a stellar line-up of new episodes and shows to kickstart the new year. The adorable Motu Patlu and the playful banter between Chikoo Aur Bunty will entertain kids with all new episodes on Nick. Kids are also in for a treat with all-new episodes of Pakdam Pakdai, Ninja Hattori and Pinaki & Happy – The Bhoot Bandhus on Sonic. Nick Jr. has launched a brand-new show Ricky Zoom and will also be airing all-new episodes of Masha and the Bear.

Further to its content plans, Nickelodeon is bringing back its annual global pro-socio campaign ‘Together For Good’, an initiative which always looks out for kids and tackles causes that are relevant to them. The globally acclaimed ‘Kids Choice Awards’ will also be back in a new avatar in the upcoming months. The leading kids’ franchise also has special plans for Holi, Global Recycling Day, and International Happiness Day.