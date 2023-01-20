The 2023 Taipei Game Show, a 250-game showcase for home console and esports brands, to commence from 2February

The 2023 Taipei Game Show (hereinafter referred to as TGS) will be held on the 4th floor of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 from 2February to 5February, bringing 275 vendors from 25 countries that will use 1,150 booths, showing 250 games and consoles, gaming peripherals, esports gears, and more. Game producers were invited to Taiwan, bringing the content of exciting games and demos of unreleased games.

The B2B ZONE and Asia-Pacific Game Summit (APGS), which returned on-site after two years, will debut on 2February and 3February. Benefiting from the relaxing of COVID restrictions, the number of overseas exhibitors at the B2B ZONE has doubled, and overseas associations from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia will be exhibited in Taiwan. In addition, the APGS has invited industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Ubisoft, NeoBards Entertainment, Taiwanese triple-A independent game developers, and musicians who have been shortlisted for the Grammy Awards, to be the speakers and deliver talks at the event.

AORUS, the computer brand, has teamed up with CAPCOM to invite gamers to experience STREET FIGHTER 6 before its launch. HyperX, a major esports peripheral brand, will bring a new generation of the Haste 2 esports mouse series. Japanese flash memory and solid-state hard disk maker KIOXIA Taiwan and Foxxray will also join this time. Home console brands such as Xbox and Nintendo will bring the latest and hottest game experience on-site. Console game stores will also have PlayStation5 console on sale and PlayStation VR2 pre-orders.

This year, TGS will showcase more than 200 games, including the new Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, and invite producers and illustrators to join the fun. In addition, ATOMIC HEART with exclusive game play access, and the 3A masterpiece HOGWARTS LEGACY that gamers have been looking forward to will also be at the show. That also includes the 10th-anniversary edition of Tower of Saviors, and the 20th-anniversary edition of Ragnarok ORIGIN. The Romancing SaGa Re: Universe, which was released 30 years ago, will also have a producer meeting.

In addition, a number of new games which have won Google Play Best of 2022 are expected to be released this year, including the dramatic RPG game Heaven Burns Red, the classic IP game Summoners War: Chronicles, Pretty Derby, The Legend of Tianding, and Tokyo Stories.

During the exhibition, the TGS STAGE will bring exciting esports events and performances, including the NBA 2K23 Taiwan Cup Challenge offline finals, VALORANT, Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Dance 2023, Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior Challenge, and ROBO-ONE TAIWAN Biped Robot Showcase.

Overseas teams join Indie House and Board Game Wonderland

TGS’s hottest themed area, Board Game Wonderland, will feature 50 works from 24 board game companies and studios, including the classic broad game Flesh and Blood, the party game Trial by Trolley, as well as a number of overseas board games: Where Am I? Alice in a Mad Tea Party and Potato Pirates: Battlechips.

Asia’s largest indie game festival Indie House have exhibitors joining from around the world, bringing more than 100 indie games to the area. The participating games include Taiwan’s well-known indie game Recall: Empty wishes, Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade, and OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition, which won a number of global awards. In addition, Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior, which is on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation platforms; GigaBash from Malaysia, M.A.S.S. Builder from Thailand, and Gripper from Bulgaria will also be at the show. There will be a chance to win the new Steam Deck by playing the games in Indie House. In addition, TGS will also host a Steam sales event for the first time throughout the exhibition dates. (1February to 7February).

The rules of the event are subject to change according to the on-site announcement, and the TGS reserves the right of final interpretation.

Taipei Game Show Online invites gamers around the world to have fun on the cloud

The Taipei Game Show ONLINE special program will be broadcast from 3February to 4February at 6 pm Taiwan time each day. The program will cover the latest game information from Bandai Namco Entertainment, as well as indie games, and board games.

The program provides bilingual subtitles in Mandarin and English. In addition to live broadcasting on YouTube Don’t Now and Twitch TGSlive, the overseas broadcast also synchronized with 17LIVE, AfreecaTV, Bilibili, Huya, covering Mandarin-speaking areas, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

B2B ZONE & Asia-Pacific Game Summit return on-site

As the first stop of the global video game exhibition and the most important industry networking platform in the Asia-Pacific region, TGS will host the Metaverse Forum and the annual conference with keynote speeches on 2February and 3February, covering six themes including game development, independent games, operation and marketing, blockchain, Metaverse, and trend application.

In the B2B zone, 136 domestic and foreign exhibitors from 24 countries will be a part of the show, including Taiwan’s listed companies, well-known overseas game publishers, payment service providers, art and sound production, cloud integration providers, and other companies throughout the game industry chains. The “Indie Game Award 2023” attracted a total of 170 games from 35 countries to compete for 8 awards, the number of entries broke the previous record. For the first time this year, the “Best in Metaverse Concept Award” was added to encourage developers who are committed to the vision. All winners of the awards will be announced at the opening ceremony on 2February at 9:30 am.