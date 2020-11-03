‘Wolfwalkers’ to premiere on Apple TV+ on 11 Dec; will be screened at MAF 2020

Apple’s much-talked Original animated feature from Cartoon Saloon, Wolfwalkers, will be premiering on Apple TV+ on 11 December 2020.

In addition to that, Manchester Animation Festival (MAF), the UK’s largest animation festival, has announced that they will be screening the film from 18 to 21 November. Audiences will also be able to ask their questions in a live Q&A with the Oscar nominated director duo, Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, on 18 November, Wednesday. Like other events, MAF is also going to host a digital event from 15 to 30 November and tickets are now on sale.

Starring Sean Bean, Honor Kneafsey and Eva Whittaker, Wolfwalkers follows Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter who journeys to Ireland with her father in a time of superstition and magic to wipe out the last wolf pack. The synopsis reads: While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

Co-produced by Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions, Wolfwalkers is a dazzling folk tale that’s teeped in earth magic and ancient lore. It’s the kind of film that calls for repeated viewings. Wolfwalkers is aggressively pagan, and the stories are rooted in a time when animal and human spirits lived intertwined. There are tensions between the town (hard angles and sturdy, pikestaff lines) and the forest (soft, wafting curlicues of leaves and light).