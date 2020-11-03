2020 ‘League of Legends’ World Championship concluded with viewership of 3.88 million viewers

The 2020 League of Legends World Championship ended with a bang in the final between DAMWON Gaming and Suning. Millions of viewers tuned in to watch DAMWON win the Summoner’s Cup, the first time for a Korean team since 2017. The final was decided in four games, with the series hitting a peak viewership of 3.88 million viewers, excluding Chinese platforms per Esports Charts.

DWG secured victory in emphatic fashion over a tougher-than-expected Suning team that played with heart and muscle throughout the course of final four games.

The tone of the series was set early. Suning showcased unconventional picks like Wukong, Fiora, and Rengar to supplement an aggressive, fight-focused playstyle. While DWG had insisted on winning through objective-focused gameplay, Suning made it clear that they would be bringing the fight to the opposition.

DWG relied on major contributions from players like Ghost and Nuguri as the team shifted its playstyle to focus more on team fighting in response to Suning’s aggression. DWG took Suning’s team fighting abilities to task in the final game night, closing out the final contest of the year with a kill-score of 24-7.

With today’s result in mind, DWG have reached the pinnacle of professional League of Legends while simultaneously returning the LCK to the top of the professional world. The 2020 tournament marks Korea’s first title in three years and the region’s sixth title all-time.