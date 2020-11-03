‘World of Warcraft’  celebrates its 16th anniversary with freebies

Blizzard’s MMO World of Warcraft celebrates its 16th anniversary this month, and the developer is throwing a party to mark the occasion.

The event was supposed to start later, but Blizzard moved it up due to the release date changed for the Shadowlands expansion. Available now through 22 November, the anniversary event adds special rewards, including an Anniversary Gift Package that comes with items that increase reputation and experience gains by 16 per cent to reflect the game’s 16th anniversary. The gift bundle also comes with a special invitation to initiate a quest in Orgrimmar or Stormwind, depending on which faction you’re aligned with.

Blizzard is cashing in on that nostalgia, check your Azeroth mailbox for a gift package, which includes: 200 Timewarped Badges, an experience and reputation boost item (16 per cent for one hour) and a “Letter from the Timewalkers” questline item. There’s also an event that involves WoW trivia if you head to Historian Llore in Stormwind or Historian Ju’pa in Orgrimmar.

Oh, plus “level 30 and above” characters can fight Lord Kazzak, Azuregos and “one of the four Dragons of Nightmare” each day for extra loot and 50 Timewarped Badges. You may recall the former name from one of the first WoW viral videos where he was kited to Stormwind; back when YouTube videos were harmless and in glorious 240p.

Finally, Alterac Valley has been added as a “throwback battleground” (PVP) in the form of Korrak’s Revenge. I can’t wait to log back in and mess around with all this stuff before the imminent release of the expansion.