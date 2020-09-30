Winsing Animation to preview major toy launches at ASD Market Week 2020

Team S.T.E.A.M.! toy line

China based, Winsing Animation will preview new toys inspired from its popular animated shows at ASD Market Week 2020, to be held online from 2 October 2020 to 3 March 2021.

A well known name in the Chinese and global animation market for 15 years, Winsing’s new toy lines are derived from its IPs – GG Bond: Undersea Wonders and Team S.T.E.A.M.!.

GG Bond: Undersea Wonders is presently airing in China while the two new toy lines – GG Bond Popping Ocean Mom and GG Bond Ocean Armour – will also debut in the market this year.

Besides GG Bond, the brand new property, Team S.T.E.A.M.! (GOGOBUS spin-off) will premiere soon along with two new toy lines in two features: Team S.T.E.A.M.! Construction Vehicles and Team S.T.E.A.M.! Transforming Vehicles.

With its international concept, Team S.T.E.A.M.! was one of the five animation projects and the only Chinese project that was pitched by France MIP Junior 2019. After a year’s development, GOGOBUS has gradually built up its brand awareness in China, South Korea, Indonesia and many other places around the world. It was successfully nominated as YOUNG PROPERTY OF THE YEAR in 2020 China Licensing Awards.