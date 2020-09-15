Winsing Animation launches new toy lines based on its IPs

Winsing Animation held a New Toy Line Release Conference on 11 and 12 September, to introduce a new toy line inspired by its popular established IPs such as GG Bond , GOGOBUS and Team S.T.E.A.M.!.

The conference hosted more than 200 toy distributors and licensees from different cities of China attending and giving a high value on the new products. The conference featured a toy line inspired from GG Bond: Undersea Wonders which will be available to audiences this year.

Meanwhile, the two new toy lines – GG Bond Popping Oceanmoon and GG Bond Ocean Armour will also hit the market in 2020.

The animation production company additionally announced its brand development direction and content release plan for the next year. GG Bond – the 17th series, a spin-off about scientific popularisation and a feature film – Diary of Dinosaurs will be released in 2021.

Winsing’s new property – Team S.T.E.A.M.! is extended from GOGOBUS and will premiere soon together with two new toy lines – Team S.T.E.A.M.! Construction Vehicles and Team S.T.E.A.M.! Transforming Vehicles. Team S.T.E.A.M.! was pitched by France at MIPJunior 2019, as one of the five pitched animation projects and the only one amid China projects.

After a year of development, GOGOBUS has gradually built up its brand awareness in China, South Korea, Indonesia and many other places around the world. It was successfully nominated as the ‘YOUNG PROPERTY OF THE YEAR’ in the 2020 China Licensing Awards.

Commenting on the new toy lines, Winsing Animation general manager Conan Chen said, “With the rapid development of our content, Winsing is going to expand its Toys, Merchandising & Licensing Products line and build up the Winsing’s Merchandising ecosystem in future.”