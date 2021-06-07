Winsing Animation joins Annecy 2021 online edition

Winsing Animation, Chinese leading animation group, is gearing up to present a variety of animated brands to potential broadcast partners around the world during the 2021 Annecy International Animation Film Festival from 14 to 19 June 2021.

Short Film Lion Dance created by Iron Fan Studio

Winsing’s seventh feature film, Diary of Dinosaurs, a dinosaur-themed movie will be screened at Annecy. It revolves around a family of herbivorous dinosaurs who manages to defend their homeland. The feature film was screened in cinemas on 1 May 2021. It recorded a box office of US $12 million in China. The film will also soon premiere in South Korea, Malaysia and other countries. In addition to the feature film, there will be several animated TV series shown in Annecy online edition, including Team S.T.E.A.M.!, GOGOBUS, GG Bond: Undersea Journey and Kung Fu Pork Choppers.

To create more premium content, Winsing Animation established a high-level CG animation technical team called Iron Fan Studio in 2019. The studio specializes in high-end production services including animation, digital entertainment, AR, VR and other special films as well as TV programs. With a mature animation team, high-end software and hardware support, various project resources and a standardized CG animation production intelligent management system, Iron Fan Studio has been one of the leading CG production teams domestically. With the aid of Iron Fan Studio, Winsing became competitive in providing high-quality outsourcing service.

Bringing in new content, Winsing will also take part in other online exhibitions such as TV KIDS Summer Festival and K-Content Online Business Meeting in June to explore more opportunities in international co-production and distribution.