‘Who Are You, Charlie Brown?’ to debut on Apple TV+ in June

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (2021) | Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is set to premiere the documentary special Who are you, Charlie Brown? on 25 June globally. It is narrated by Lupita Nyong’o and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. The special will show interviews with friends, family, cartoonists and famous fans of the comic strip to create a heartwarming depiction of the late Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz.

Apple TV+ stated in a press release that the show “celebrates the significance and global multi-generational popularity of the comic strip and its timeless artistry and design to profile the man whose simple characters would touch the lives of millions through the decades and become beloved cultural icons.”

Who are you, Charlie Brown? will feature interviews with Jean Schulz, the widow of Charles Schulz, along with Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, Paul Feig, Ira Glass, Noah Schnapp, Miya Cech, Keith L. Williams, Chip Kidd, Lynn Johnston, Robb Armstrong and more! The documentary braids a new animated story that follows Charlie Brown on a quest to discover himself.

Who are you, Charlie Brown? is produced by Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain. Imagine Documentaries’ Meredith Kaulfers serves as co-executive producer and Marcella Steingart serves as producer and writer. Debuting globally on Apple TV+, Who are you, Charlie Brown? will join other Peanuts titles, including The Snoopy Show, classic Peanuts specials, the daytime Emmy-nominated series Snoopy in Space, and the daytime Emmy Award-winning Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10, also from Imagine Documentaries.

Offering multi-generational viewing for children ages four to 11 and their caregivers, Apple TV+ is home to original series from some of today’s most trusted franchises in kids and family programming, including the Daytime Emmy Award-winning Ghostwriter and Helpsters from Sesame Workshop; the soon to premiere reboot of the beloved classic series Fraggle Rock from The Jim Henson Company; Doug Unplugs from DreamWorks Animation; and Stillwater from Gaumont and Scholastic.

Earlier this year, Apple signed a new deal with Skydance Animation, which will see the animation studio producing TV shows and films for Apple TV+ that are aimed at kids and families. Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions.