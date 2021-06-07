‘Vanille, a Caribbean Tale’ to compete at Annecy International Animation Film Festival

French distributor Prime Entertainment Group announced that the animated short film Vanille, a Caribbean Tale, produced by Folimage, is nominated in the key category ‘TV Films’ of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, created in 1960, takes place every year in the town of Annecy, France, and is a worldwide reference for animated films.

Vanille, a Caribbean Tale, produced by Prime’s sister company Folimage, tells the story of Vanille, a nine-year-old Parisian with quite a temper, who is forced to spend the whole summer in Guadeloupe with her aunt. These vacations will allow Vanille to discover a culture and an atmosphere, and reconnect with her Caribbean roots. An initiatory journey tinged with mysteries and twists told as a modern tale for the whole family.

Prime head of sales Alexandra Marguerite says, “We wish Vanille, a Caribbean Tale best of luck for its great nomination, and we believe that, thanks to her adventurous and bright personality, Vanille will make many more friends around the world. We continue to offer strong and authentic programs to our international partners such as public services, SVOD players and dedicated kids’ channels.”

Folimage is already known for producing high quality programs including the successful series Ariol, also distributed by Prime. The cartoon, based on a comic strip, achieved excellent audience performance when it aired in France, with an average 32.7 per cent audience share on the target of children from to four to ten years old.

The animated short Vanille, a Caribbean Tale has already competed in numerous festivals worldwide and snatched some prestigious prizes and awards, such as the best animated short film at the Children’s Film Festival Seattle, and more recently the Grand Prize for best animated short and the audience award at the distinguished New York International Children’s Film Festival.