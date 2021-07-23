Watch ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ and ‘Luca’ in your favourite languages on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

After collecting applause worldwide and enrapturing audiences with their heartwarming tales, animated feature films Raya and the Last Dragon and Luca are set to release in three Indian languages on Disney+ Hotstar. While Luca explores friendship, stepping out of your comfort zone and two teenage sea monsters who experience a life-changing summer, Raya and the Last Dragon showcases Raya’s quest to find the last dragon, destroy the Druun and save her world, which also turns out to be a journey of self-discovery.

Witness these uplifting stories in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and in all four languages on Disney+ Hotstar Premium; starting 23 July for Raya and the Last Dragon and 30 July for Luca.

Receiving rave reviews from critics, both the films were a topic of chatter on social media, with several celebrities even sharing their appreciation for them. The epic adventure Raya and the Last Dragon, set in the fantasy world of Kumandra, where long ago humans and dragons lived together in harmony, features the voices of popular actors Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh and many others.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Luca follows the story about one boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. The movie features the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan amongst others.

Talking about the uniqueness and warmth Raya brings, actor Marie Kelly Tran said, “Raya is such an incredible character. In the beginning of the movie, when we first meet Raya as a young girl, she experiences something traumatic that shapes the way that she sees the world. She’s had to find a way to survive in a world that has become pretty dark, and it’s cool to see her come from that and try to learn how to trust again connect with Raya because I think anyone who is a living human being has gone through things in his or her life that are traumatic, or has gone through difficult times and has to learn how to reconcile those events and live in the world again. That is a universal experience for human beings. We must try to figure out how to find the good in the world, even when it seems like sometimes there’s so much darkness.”

Talking about the thought behind sea monsters, director Enrico Casarosa said, “Sea monsters are a metaphor, really, for feeling different or excluded. I love the sense that all of our characters in some way feel different or unusual. Luca and Alberto so passionately want to be part of this other world—but they fear they won’t be accepted as they are. And yet, they love being sea monsters.”

Adding further about Jacob, who lends his voice to the lead character Luca, Casarosa said, “There’s an earnestness about Jacob. He’s a master at playing anxious and polite—someone who’s timid and wants to please. He’s an amazing actor.”

