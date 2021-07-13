Trailer of the third part of ‘Gundam Reconguista in G’ released

Bandai Namco and Sunrise have released a new trailer for Gundam Reconguista in G III: The Legacy of Space, the third part of the Reconguista in G compilation film series.

The series is set in the Regild Century, just like the original Gundam series, as well as like the more recent continuations such Gundam Unicorn and the newly released Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway.

The new trailer features all of the trademark Gundam qualities, including intricately animated space battles, complex political intrigue and plenty of pontificating about the purpose and meaning of war. Gundam Reconguista in G III: The Legacy of Space is part three of a five-part movie series that retells the events of the 2014 Reconguista in G TV anime series with some new animation and story details.

Crunchyroll describes the series as: The Universal Century, an era of historic migration into space and space wars has ended, and some time has passed. Bellri Zenam is a cadet in the Capital Guard, the protectors of the tower. During a training exercise pirates attack the tower and Bellri crosses paths with the G-Self, a mobile suit with unknown technology.

Reconguista in G marked the return of original Gundam series creator and director Yoshiyuki Tomino to the franchise after 15 years. The series also featured the talents of character designer Kenichi Yoshida, who is best known for his work on Eureka Seven and Overman King Gainer.

The original Gundam Reconguista In G TV anime series is available on Blu-ray from Sunrise. It premiered in 2014 and ran for 26 episodes. The international release date is yet to be announced for Gundam Reconguista in G III: The Legacy of Space.