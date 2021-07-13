WarnerMedia and APC Kids come together for animated series ‘Roger’

APC Kids has secured a deal with WarnerMedia for its 3D CGI-animated comedy series Roger (78×7’). The deal includes exclusive pay TV rights and non-exclusive non-linear rights in South East Asia, Taiwan and Australia for WarnerMedia Kids brands, which include Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

Aimed at kids aged six to nine, Roger has a unique 3D stop motion rendering look, and is produced by Je Suis Bien Content for France Televisions. APC Kids holds worldwide distribution and consumer products rights for the series.

Previous deals for the hit series secured by APC Kids include TV5 Quebec (Canada), TV5 Monde (worldwide excluding Europe), Ceska Televize (Czech Republic), Jetsen Huashi (China), TVB (Hong Kong), Bein (MENA) and ETB (Spain).

The series follows the lively adventures of a little girl, the carefree, joyful and occasionally perky Fatou, and a clumsy alien called Roger, on a tropical island. Throughout their adventures they trigger small accidents that sometimes grow into major disasters, but (almost) always end on a happy note. In short, Roger and Fatou spend their time saving the island from their own mistakes and blunders.

APC Kids MD Lionel Marty said, “Roger is such a fun, heart-warming series that takes animated comedy to a new level with lovable characters and hilarious adventures. We are delighted that WarnerMedia loves the series as much as we do and can’t wait to introduce Roger and Fatou to new audiences in Asia Pacific on Boomerang, and further extend its global footprint.”

Roger is expected to air on Boomerang in Australia, South East Asia and Taiwan in Q4 2021.