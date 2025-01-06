‘The Wild Robot’ and other DreamWorks Animation films to stream on Peacock

DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot will be available to stream exclusively on US-based streaming service Peacock from 24 January. The film was nominated for four Golden Globe awards, three Critics Choice awards and 10 Annie awards.

The synopsis for the film reads: From DreamWorks Animation comes an adaptation of Peter Brown’s science fiction novel, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure stars Lupita Nyong’o (Us, the Black Panther franchise) as Roz, a robot that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must adapt to the harsh surroundings. Gradually Roz starts building relationships with the animals on the island, including a clever fox voiced by Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian), and becomes the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling named Brightbill voiced by Kit Connor (Ready Player One, Heartstopper). The Wild Robot is a story about self-discovery, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature, and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things.

The animated film is directed by Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon) the voice cast includes Nyong’o, Pascal, Connor, Bill Nighy (That Christmas), Stephanie Nsu (Kite Man: Hell Yeah!), Matt Berry (Fallout), Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction), Mark Hamill (Batman: Arkham Knight) and Catherine O’ Hara (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice). The film also showcases music from LA-based composer Kris Bowers, along with two original songs from Grammy winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris (Circles Around This Town).

The DreamWorks Animation film took the top spot at the domestic box office on its opening weekend and grossed over US$323 million globally.

In addition to this animated feature, other DreamWorks Animation films coming to the streaming service include The Bad Guys, Spirit Untamed, Kung Fu Panda 1, 2 and 3, Shrek 1, 2 and 3 and Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken.

Universal’s other films are set to be streaming on Peacock after their theatrical releases.