Super Toons’ animation TV channel forays into Europe with Samsung TV Plus 

Kedoo Kids, Super Toons’ TV channel targeted to children, has launched in Europe through Samsung Electronics’ free Smart TV video service Samsung TV plus.

Super Toons TV and its animated content has been handpicked by Samsung to enhance its current children’s entertainment catalogue on its platforms across Europe.

The new channel launched in the UK and Spain in late October and in Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland on 9 December. Its choice of multilingual and non-dialogue content ensures that it is adaptable for an international audience across the continent.

Commenting on the launch, Kedoo Entertainment COO and co-founder Olivier Bernard stated, “We’re proud to bring our children’s favourites to Samsung TV Plus. In today’s global climate, children deserve a safe environment to enjoy popular and quality animations shows for free, wherever they are in the world, and Samsung TV Plus provides the best environment for this to happen.”

This deal further expands Super Toons TVs mission is to entertain children, from preschool to pre-teens, on a platform that’s safe and available for free. Programmes are curated by Kedoo Kids and made appropriate for ages three to twelve and the editorial policy is designed for different age groups at specific times, with the “right show broadcast at the right time, for the right audience”.

Animations featured on the channel are popular TV programmes such as Booba, Earth to Luna, Om Nom, Be-be-bears, The Day Henry Met Bernard Bear, and Heroes of Envell. Each show is centred around teaching empathy and resilience.

Samsung TV Plus – Smart TV, Mobile & Gaming – European, Business Development head Richard Jakeman added, “Super Toons TV’s values really align with the safe and entertaining platform that we’re creating for children around the world. Their range of content has already proven hugely popular with families, with proven channel-only commissions and award-winning TV-broadcast animation IPs”.