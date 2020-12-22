Bassem Youssef to adapt his upcoming children’s book with Powerhouse Animation Studios

Egyptian political satirist and comedian Bassem Youssef is developing an animated television series based on his forthcoming book The Magical Reality Of Nadia

He is teaming up with Powerhouse Animation Studios to adapt the book, which is inspired by his own life experiences. The book is described as is a “humorous and heartfelt story about prejudice, friendship, empathy, and courage.”

Youssef has co-penned the book with Catherine R Daly with illustrations by Douglas Holgate (The Last Kids on Earth).

In the book, Nadia, who is Youssef’s young daughter, moved from Egypt to America when she was six years old, and is determined to win a school contest to design an exhibit at the local museum. A new kid shows up at school and teases Nadia about her family’s culture. Luckily for Nadia, she wears a hippo amulet from ancient Egypt which starts to glow and she discovers a magical secret: it carries the spirit of Titi, a teacher trapped inside the pendant 2,000 years ago. Set free by Nadia, Titi helps her celebrate her heritage, connect with her roots, and embark on adventures beyond her wildest imagination.

The first book in the series will be pubished by Scholastic in February 2021.

Youssef will serve as executive producer and also voice the character of Titi in the series. Brad Graeber and Daniel Dominguez will also serve as executive producers.