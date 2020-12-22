Here are the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale deals

It is that time of the year where Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale is live and will go on till 23 December 2020. Amazon is giving discounts as high as 50 per cent on all kinds of gaming hardware. Users can avail of discounts on gaming laptops, accessories, PC components, consoles, gaming mice, headphones and other accessories.

29 per cent off on Lenovo Legion Y540 Intel Core i5 9th Gen 15.6 inch FHD gaming laptop with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD plus 256 GB SSD storage with 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 Graphics. The laptop comes with a one-year onsite domestic warranty from Lenovo covering manufacturing defects. The laptop is currently priced at Rs 62,990 after the discount.

38 per cent discount on Chiptronex Kranos RGB Backlit Gaming Keyboard. It comes with 104 keys, 7 different RGB lighting modes and effects, win key-locked enable that can be disabled for gaming and 10 multimedia shortcut keys for Rs 999 after discount.

20 per cent off on Redgear Elite Wireless Gamepad for PC Games. The Redgear Elite Wireless Gamepad for PC Games comes for Rs 1039 after a 20 per cent discount. The gamepad is only for pc games and is compatible with Windows 7,8,8.1,10 that does not work with Console.

57 per cent off on Ant Esports HD RGB LED Gaming Headset. The headphones feature a 40mm directional speaker, ambient noise isolation, and acoustic positioning precision for all types of gaming.

Facebook launched its much-awaited Oculus Quest 2 back in September it is now available in India as well, and at the Amazon Grand Gaming Days, you get the VR headset for as low as Rs 48,990.

52 per cent off on TCL 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40S6500FS. After the discount, this smart TV is priced at Rs 18,999. There is a variant of the same TV available in 43 inches that comes for Rs 28,990. The smart TV comes with a Resolution in Full HD (1920 x 1080) and a refresh rate of 60 hertz.