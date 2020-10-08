Sony YAY! launches YAY! Dekho – immersive experience through exclusive previews and themed workshops for kids

To celebrate the upcoming festive season, kids channel Sony YAY! has introduced a one-of-a kind virtual property, YAY! Dekho.

In line with its objective of serving their young audiences with immersive experiences, featuring adorable YAY! Toons, the channel will showcase exclusive movie previews of their upcoming tele-movies followed by specially curated movie-themed workshops.

Slated to launch on 9 October at 4:00 pm, the channel through the property intends to bring to their young audience a platform to connect and bond with their favourite YAY! Toons. The virtual event will provide fans exclusive access to tele-movie premieres and interactive workshops hosted by the multi-talented The Springboard owner and The Oranje Academy co-founder and team psychologist Edwina Lobo.

Through interactive and engaging episodes, YAY! Dekho will also host premiers of TV movies – Honey Bunny in the Interview, Honey Bunny in the Treasure Hunt, Honey Bunny save the Panda, Honey Bunny in the Mystery of the Sylvian Castle and Honey Bunny in the Jungle Adventures. The first edition will start with the movie preview of Honey Bunny in Dino Park live followed by themed DIY art and craft workshop.

Furthermore YAY! Dekho will enable viewers to enhance their creative skills and encourage their imagination as they recreate some of the exciting elements from the preview. Additionally, these workshops, based on the theme of the preview will offer kids the chance to win and take-home exclusive prizes. The channel aims to adorn the property with several associations, extensive social media outreach, pooling influencer communities and hence curating an immersive and memorable experience for kids that is everlasting.