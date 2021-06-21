Saudi animation comedy series’ ‘Masameer County’ coming on Netflix this July

Netflix has announced the release date for the new and exclusive season of the Saudi animation series Masameer County. The eight-episode series will be available on Netflix from 1 July 2021.

According to Netflix, the new season will provide a humorous view of a changing Saudi Arabia, as the Masameer gang venture into a global media war, a long-standing tribal feud, and a health craze gone too far. The latest drop comes as part of Netflix’s five-year partnership with Saudi Arabian animation studio Myrkott, signed last year to produce Saudi-focused shows and films. The series is created by Malik Nejer and Abdul Aziz AlMuzaini and stars Abdulaziz AlShehri, Mazroa AlMazroa, Ibraheem AlKhairallah, Shahad AlAhmari and Yusuf AlDakhil.

Masameer: The Movie premiered on Netflix last year. The film introduced ‘Dana,’ a Saudi girl passionate about the use of artificial intelligence in making the world a better place whilst introducing the show’s main three protagonists; Saad, Saltooh and Trad setting about on a journey of fulfilment proving themselves to society by becoming crime-fighting superheroes. The main plot revolved around the little girl who uses her passion for artificial intelligence to make an impact by turning her friends into crime-fighting superheroes.

Here’s the full episode guide for the new season of Masameer County:

– Episode one: Ice Cream

Bandar’s midnight snack craving leads him to an unexpected adventure.

– Episode two: Washingtonia

Two men fighting for polar opposite causes suffer from an existential crisis after public interest dwindles in what they’re advocating for.

– Episode three: Lapis

Saltooh takes a job as a deliveryman for a local bakery that soon lands him on the wrong side of the law.

– Episode four: Pimple

A pimple on Saltooh’s back leaves him publicly exposed, while Fahad struggles to hospitalize his sick mother.

– Episode five: The Plumber

A confrontation between Muneer and his archnemesis turns into a global media war.

– Episode six: Latrine of Secrets

Juffair and Mane accidentally reignite a five-hundred-year-old tribal feud.

– Episode seven: Minor Occultation

To escape the troubles of the outside world, Trad, Saltooh, and Saad decide to isolate themselves at home for a couple of days.

– Episode eight: Shilajit

Saad’s growing obsession with healthy food spirals out of control, leading to unexpected consequences.

Image credit: Netflix

In 2020, the amount of programming not from their home country or the US watched by Netflix members increased by 10 per cent and non-English-language viewing on Netflix has increased by 23 per cent year-on-year, which is a clear testament to the opportunity and potential the region, and Arabic-language content presents.

The digital streaming platform is also working with Saudi talent such as film directors Hana Al-Omair and Haifaa Al-Mansoor, while introducing new Arabic Originals including Paranormal, Abla Fahita, Al-Rawabi School for Girls, and two as-yet-untitled projects with Tunisian actress Hend Sabry and Egyptian singer Amr Diab.