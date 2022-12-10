At the DICM 2022, animation was presented by Russian companies including SMF Animation, Riki Group, Parovoz animation studio, X-Media and Digital Television Russia.

SMF Animation held a number of meetings with the main players in the MENA region and India — representatives of the largest TV channels, independent distributors who purchase content for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Jordan, and Egypt. The greatest interest was in the animated series Monsikids, I’ll get you!, The Secrets of Honey Hills, as well as the animated feature film Detective Chirp & the Golden Beehive. International representatives appreciated the quality of the content offered, the educational component, and the promotion of traditional family values in the SMF Animation projects. Detective Chirp & the Golden Beehive was also presented at the Russian Film Festival in Dubai. The project combines two popular genres – crime story and comedy. This is an absolutely innovative project in terms of implementation, it is the first ever full-length animated film created entirely on a game engine.

Riki Group commented that DICM is a very promising and fruitful market for meetings with the MENA region. The company held meetings with representatives from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey and the Asian region. The company representative said that their new animated series Beardy BodoTravel was well received by MENA buyers. This is a hilarious educational cartoon series with the most unusual teacher in the world, the funny, bearded Bodo.

Two of the company’s animated films, The Fixies VS Crabots and Finnick, also took part in the Russian Film Festival in Dubai. Finnick is in the top three of the most high grossing Russian films of 2022, this project was sold to a number of other countries as well. The story is based on a thrilling tale of a frisky housekeeper who teams up with a girl named Christina, and together they investigate strange, unexplained occurrences in their city.

Parovoz animation studio presented three animated series, for which it was looking for co-production partners: Tweetville (in production), Spaceport, and Boo the Cat and the Good Boy (under development). Parovoz animation studio met with representatives of companies from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, China, Korea, India, Iran and Morocco: TOONZ Media Networks, Noor Play, Al Majd TV Network, Lichi Studios, Al Ghadeer Satellite Channel and others. There were three buyers of content from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India. As a result of the negotiations, agreements were reached on the possibility of co-production; the parties are currently exchanging materials in order to find suitable projects.

Digital Television Russia noted that the projects Fantasy Patrol and Puppies & Kittens aroused the greatest interest. Possible conditions are now being discussed and the company plans to contract several projects in the near future. As part of the market in Dubai, representatives of Digital Television met with potential partners from the MENA region, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and other countries — TV channels and various digital platforms, as well as dubbing studios, technical service companies, and music libraries.

Dubai International Content Market was also productive for All Media (a start company). In two days, the company held meetings with buyers from MENA, India, and other countries. The buyers were interested in family films such as the films Red Riding Hood and Chebi: My Fluffy Friend. The company has already received several proposals for cooperation and continued negotiations. X-Media Digital presented the animated series Princess play time, Magic Pik and Cars, Cars in Dubai. The projects attracted interest from TV channels of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kazakhstan, mobile operators in the MENA region and Indian distributors. Preliminary talks were held within the market