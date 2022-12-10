DC Comics has announced a new comic series featuring Superman. The comic book Superman: Lost will be a 10-issue series which will be written and illustrated by the Eisner-nominated combo of writer Christopher Priest and artist Carlo Pagulayan.

Writer Christopher Priest said, “Superman: Lost has been several years in the making and it’s been incredibly difficult for me to keep quiet about this. I am absolutely delighted to be reunited with my Deathstroke team as we explore the emotional toll a tragic loss exacts. A man of steel, from an alien species, is ultimately the most human among us. And finding his way home is only the beginning.”

The official synopsis of Superman: Lost #1 reads: SUPERMAN’S ODYSSEY OF SOLITUDE! After Superman is called away on a routine Justice League mission, Lois Lane awakens to find a complete stranger standing in her living room. The Man of Steel, home much sooner than expected, reveals he has, in fact, been lost in space for 20 years. Nothing and no one seem familiar to him anymore, and the timeless bond between them has been severed…or has it? Can love conquer all? Superman’s 85th anniversary celebration continues with this all new blockbuster 10-issue, self-contained series from the creators of the Eisner-nominated Deathstroke series!

Superman: Lost #1 will mark its launch on 14 March 2023.