The Game Awards, the video game industry’s annual year-end celebration, aired live in 4K UHD tonight across more than 40 platforms globally. FromSoftware/Bandai Namco’s Elden Ring received top honors as the 2022 Game of the Year award recipient, as well as Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Role Playing Game.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood and video games including Al Pacino, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Josef Fares, Ken and Roberta Williams, Keegan Michael-Key, Jessica Henwick, and AURORA took to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for The Game Awards 2022 live, in-person production.

The show also included special live performances by Halsey and Hozier, where Hozier performed “Blood Upon The Snow” from the original soundtrack of Sony Santa Monica and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s God of War Ragnarök and Halsey performed “Lilith” from Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment). Additionally, The Game Awards Orchestra conducted by BAFTA and Emmy nominated composer Lorne Balfe, performed scores from the year’s Game of the Year nominees and more.

While honoring the games and individuals who pushed the games industry forward over the past year, The Game Awards, which celebrated its 9th anniversary this year, also revealed a first look at highly anticipated games and entertainment properties including, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Electronic Arts/Respawn Entertainment/Lucas Film) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination, Nintendo, Universal Pictures), Street Fighter 6 (Capcom), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, Creative Business Unit III), Dune Awakening (Funcom), TEKKEN 8 (BNE Entertainment, BANDAI NAMCO Studios), Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt) and more.



This year’s show introduced the all-new Best Adaptation category, celebrating game-inspired projects across entertainment, with Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix) taking home the inaugural award.



The comprehensive list of winners can be found below:



GAME OF THE YEAR

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)



BEST GAME DIRECTION

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)



BEST NARRATIVE

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)



BEST ART DIRECTION

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)



BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök



BEST AUDIO DESIGN

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)



BEST PERFORMANCE

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök



GAMES FOR IMPACT

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)



BEST ONGOING GAME

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)



BEST INDIE

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)



BEST DEBUT INDIE

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)



BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT, PRESENTED BY DISCORD

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)



BEST MOBILE

MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)



BEST VR/AR

Moss: Book II (Polyarc)



BEST ACTION

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)



BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)



BEST ROLE PLAYING

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)



BEST FIGHTING

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)



BEST FAMILY

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)



BEST SIM/STRATEGY

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)



BEST SPORTS/RACING

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)



BEST MULTIPLAYER

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)



MOST ANTICIPATED

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)



CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Ludwig



BEST ADAPTATION

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)



INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)



BEST ESPORTS GAME

VALORANT (Riot Games)



BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)



BEST ESPORTS TEAM

LOUD (Valorant)



BEST ESPORTS COACH

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)



BEST ESPORTS EVENT

2022 League of Legends World Championship



Players Voice

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)