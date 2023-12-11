Russian film and animation companies continue international sales negotiations of content and co-productions in MENA region and beyond according to the results of the Dubai International Content Market DICM 2023.
DCIM, which was held in November end saw participation of 16 Russian companies who presented almost 80 films, TV series and animation projects. This participation was organised by the Russian film promotion body under the Russian Content Worldwide (RCW) brand Roskino.
Among the main results for Russian companies on the animation front was the agreement to sales of more than 50 hours of animated series from SMF Animation to the fast growing Arab VOD platform 1001.tv.
Great interest was shown in the animated series The Steel Family: Brotherhood vs Gold (Voronezh animation studio), Team M.A.T.C.H (YARKO company), Puppies & Kittens (Digital Television Russia), projects from the online cinema IVI, All Media (a START company), and cartoons from RikiGroup and Terra Anima.
Russian companies held negotiations with representatives from the UAE, Turkey, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tanzania, India, China, CIS countries, France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. The bulk of negotiations were with foreign TV channels and platforms, and new opportunities appeared for the sale of theatrical rights to Russian films and animation.
Key agreements for animated content at the
As a result of the DICM market, more than 50 hours of animation from the SMF studio will appear on the VOD platform 1001.tv, broadcasting in Arabic with a focus on the Middle East.
- The animated series I’ll get you! Holidays, Rockoons, Meow Magic, The Secrets of Honey Hills, Orange Moo-Cow, Claymotions, will be added to the online library for viewers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait Egypt and twenty other countries.
- Voronezh Animation Studio presented the cartoons The Snow Queen and the Princess, The Steel Family: Brotherhood vs Gold, and Arctic Heroes. The fifth part of the Snow Queen franchise was previously released theatrically in MENA by Front Row Filmed Entertainment. The new animated series from the studio, The Steel Family: Brotherhood vs Gold, which is available for international sales in series and full-length format, attracted great interest at DICM 2023. International distributors noted the human and family values of the series, which are an important factor when selecting content for purchases in the region.
- Yarko animation company took part in DICM for the first time. The company presented 3D and 2D series, including Team M.A.T.C.H, Dragonia, Fly Deliveries, Tickabo and Shushu magic. Depending on the territory and method of broadcasting (TV or online), buyers were interested in a range of projects for children of all ages. Negotiations are currently underway to sign the first deals.
- Digital Television Russia said there was great interest in the projects Puppies & Kittens, Champies, new episodes of the animated series Woodventures (specially adapted for the region), and Leo and Tig.
- Detailed negotiations on the projects are ongoing.