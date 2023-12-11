Russian film and animation companies continue international sales negotiations of content and co-productions in MENA region and beyond according to the results of the Dubai International Content Market DICM 2023.

DCIM, which was held in November end saw participation of 16 Russian companies who presented almost 80 films, TV series and animation projects. This participation was organised by the Russian film promotion body under the Russian Content Worldwide (RCW) brand Roskino.

Among the main results for Russian companies on the animation front was the agreement to sales of more than 50 hours of animated series from SMF Animation to the fast growing Arab VOD platform 1001.tv.

Great interest was shown in the animated series The Steel Family: Brotherhood vs Gold (Voronezh animation studio), Team M.A.T.C.H (YARKO company), Puppies & Kittens (Digital Television Russia), projects from the online cinema IVI, All Media (a START company), and cartoons from RikiGroup and Terra Anima.

Russian companies held negotiations with representatives from the UAE, Turkey, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tanzania, India, China, CIS countries, France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. The bulk of negotiations were with foreign TV channels and platforms, and new opportunities appeared for the sale of theatrical rights to Russian films and animation.

