Very soon on the Indian kids entertainment channel Pogo, the audience will see a clash of its supercop Little Singham and superhero Chhota Bheem, both characters from their respective animated shows of the same name.

In this never-seen-before face-off, Chhota Bheem is now wanted and seen behind bars, sparking curiosity with a major question – has Little Singham arrested him? With this twist, Pogo promises to present an unusual crossover event that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Why would Little Singham take such an unexpected step against the legendary Chhota Bheem? All answers will be revealed by this year end. Pogo will soon reveal details about the crossover, so stay tuned!