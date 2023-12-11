The Web3 Gaming event IBW (India Blockchain Week) Gaming Mixer concluded successfully. Organised by Indian gaming startup Stan, the event brought together visionaries, industry leaders and Web3 enthusiasts.

The event served as a nexus for discussions on ways to forge connections and create value in the ever-evolving landscape of Web3 gaming. Attendees engaged with industry leaders, developers and like-minded enthusiasts.

According to Lumikai’s State of India Gaming Report FY23, India boasts 568 million online gamers, holding the second position globally, following China. According to a Dentsu report, this surge is expected to culminate at 700 million by FY25. With 15.4 billion game downloads, India retained its spot as a key leader in global game downloads. Simultaneously, the Indian gaming market is poised to elevate from $3.1 billion in 2023 to $7.5 billion in 2028, driven by a CAGR of 20 per cent. This growth is fueled by increased internet accessibility, affordable smartphones and the popularity of online gaming platforms, with Web 3.0 playing a significant role.

The IBW Gaming Mixer comprised a session on on Web3 gaming’s path to mainstream adoption, which consisted the speakers Sebastien Borget from The Sandbox, Vinayak Rao from Aptos, Neeraj Khandelwal from Okto, Christina Macedo from Ready Games, Bhavdeep Dhingra from OKX, and Kameshwaran Elangova from Jump.trade. They not only shared their perspectives and experiences but also their visions for the future.

Speaking at the event, Stan co-founder and CEO Parth Chadha said, “Amidst the exchange of ideas, the IBW Gaming Mixer transcended the conventional and marked a toast to the future. Here, technology and taste interwoven in a harmonious celebration, symbolising the intersection of innovation and flavour.”