‘Rise of the Titans’ set for Netflix release in 2021

Dreamworks Animation and Netflix have announced the release of Guillermo del Toro’s film, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, in 2021 on Netflix. The animated adventure film is set in the world ceeated by del Toro in his Tales of Arcadia trilogy, and is currently in production.

The series, launched in 2016, is set in the fictional town of Arcadia, where the three heroes have to team up for an epic adventure which includes battling with otherworldly creatures like trolls, aliens and wizards.

The movie is directer by Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz Velasco and Andrew L. Schmidt from a screenplay by Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman. Executive producers are del Toro, Guggenheim, Chad Hammes, Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman.

Voice actors include Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O’Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin, and Cheryl Hines.