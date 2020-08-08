Registration for Design Championship 2020 Online begins

An initiative by MindBox and supported by NASSCOM – Design Championship is India’s Biggest National Design Championship that provides a platform for school students to showcase their creativity and talent.

Category Levels: junior – 9 to 10 years, middle – 11 to 13 years, senior – 14 to 16 years.

Categories: App Design, Game Design, Movie Making, Graphic Design, Industrial Design.

Since its inception in 2014, more than 80,000 participants across India have built 5000+ games, 1000+ movies, 2000+ graphics, 500+ apps and 1000+ industrial design.

2020 being the ‘Year of Change’, this year – Design Championship provides students an Online platform to showcase their design skills and compete at the national level that will give them the golden opportunity to win ‘All India Championship Title’ and cash prizes of up to 1.2 millions.

Dates of the regional level championship in cities across India

Cities Dates Delhi – NCR and Lucknow 7 – 8 September 2020 Coimbatore, Madurai & Cochin 10 – 11 September 2020 Chennai 14 – 15 September 2020 Hyderabad & Bangalore 17 – 18 September 2020 Mumbai 21 – 22 September 2020

Students’ projects will be evaluated by a jury panel comprising of industry experts and eminent personalities from the education fraternity. The regional level winners will get a mentor to work on their final project to compete at the national level championship.

The winner and runner up team of each category at the regional level competition will get a trophy and E-certificate of achievement. The winner and runner up team at All India Championship of each category will receive a trophy, E-certificate of achievement and cash reward. All the registered participants will be given an E- certificate of participation.

The competition provides a fun learning experience wherein students explore and become proficient in using 21st century tools/software to create their projects/prototypes that offer solutions to real-world problems. They will be empowered with life skills, software skills, logic development, problem solving, creative thinking, motor skills, decision making skills, design thinking, artistic literacy, critical and strategic thinking, effective communication and STREAM implementation that will help them thrive in the future workplace.

Be a part of this grand and life-changing National Design Championship!

To know more, kindly visit – http://designchampionship.in

Register Now: https://designchampionship.in/registration

Contact: Tushar Madav

Tel. +91- 9167477485

Email: tushar.madav@arkinfo.in