Red Carpet Studio debuts new flagship series ‘The Bugabooz’

Red Carpet Studio has released details about the global premiere of its new animation project for preschoolers, The Bugabooz. The show is adapted from the series of books The Extraordinary Adventures of the Bugabooz, created by the studio’s general producer, Anton Kalinkin.

The show focuses on the descendants of several mythical villains who decide to use their magic for good causes. They help children deal with their fears with their motto, ‘Everybody cheer! The Bugabooz are here! To make your fears disappear!’

“We imagined the offspring of the legendary fairytale characters such as Baba-Yaga; Zmei Gorynych, the dragon; Koschei the Deathless, the immortal villain; Leshy the forest spirit and Undina the mermaid,” explained Kalinkin. “The values of the next generation are much more humane. So, we explain the myths to the kids in a relatable way while embarking on a thrilling adventurous journey with edutaining elements.”

The Bugabooz is being developed by an international team of award-winning Russian, Canadian, Danish and American professionals, including writer James Backshall (PAW Patrol, Max & Ruby, Turbo Dogs), an Emmy and BAFTA nominee with 25 years of successful film and TV industry experience. The series is directed by Frederik Budolph-Larsen (Tag Film). Budolph-Larsen has directed 20 episodes of LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures, LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars, Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu along with the upcoming Playmobil show. He has also worked on Hitman: Blood Money, Hitman: Absolution and a number of other AAA video games.

“This was my first experience working with a Russian company, and It has been a privilege,” said Budolph-Larsen. “The Bugabooz is an amazing project with global potential easily capable of matching their European and American counterparts. The production management is really top class. I am sure that the stories we create here will give tender memories and inspiration to the next generations.”

The official teaser will be launched at Kids Russia international fair next year, while the world premiere of the pilot will take place at the MIPTV.