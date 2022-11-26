Prime inks deal with Rai Kids for animated film ‘Looking For Santa’

Parisian production and distribution company, Prime Entertainment Group, has closed a deal with RAI KIDS for the hit animated movie Looking for Santa (26’) produced by Prime’s sister company Folimage.

RAI KIDS is Rai’s department for children, controlling two free-to-air TV Channels: Rai Yoyo, the leading Italian children’s channel, and Rai Gulp. It is also one of the main European commissioners and investors in kids’ content.

The film is set to air primarily on their channel for younger audiences, Rai Yoyo, the leading TV channel for preschoolers in Italy, and their free VOD platform Rai Play. Rai Yoyo is the leading Italian children’s channel that broadcasts programs for preschool children and is intended to inform, educate, advise, and entertain while meeting the special needs of children aged six and under.

Looking For Santa (26’) features 10-year-old William fighting loneliness in the mansion of his wealthy parents. Used to getting everything he wants; he asks for Santa Claus himself for Christmas. To fulfil his son’s desire, William’s father hires a renowned hunter, who sets a trap for his exceptional prey, but will William’s selfish wish put an end to the magic of Christmas? The film concludes with the heart-warming message that it is love that is the most important gift there is.

Looking for Santa has won many awards globally, most recently winning double at the prestigious animation festival in Geneva, Animatou and has been part of official selection in numerous international festivals including Buster Film Festival in Denmark, Lucas International Festival for Young Film Lovers in Frankfurt, Chicago’s International Children’s Film Festival, and Tokyo’s KINEKO International Film Festival, among others.

This deal will mark Prime’s new partnership with the Italian media house, with the previous deal for another award-winning animated film Vanille, a Caribbean tale (31’).

Prime head of sales Alexandra Marguerite commented on the deal: “We are proud to seal the new deal with such an important player as Rai Ragazzi and particularly glad that the Italian audience will soon discover this heart-warming short film about Christmas.”