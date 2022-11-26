Nintendo Switch makes surprise release of 2001 classic game ‘Blade of Darkness’

Blade of Darkness, which debuted on the PC on 21 February 2001, is currently accessible on the Switch through the Nintendo eShop thanks to publisher QubicGames. Despite having a $14.99 standard price, it is presently being offered at a launch sale price of $8.99.

Blade of Darkness is an action-adventure game that was first created by Rebel Act Studios and released by the now EA-owned Codemasters. It debuted with a 75 rating on Metacritic and now with this announcement owners of Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED along with Nintendo Switch can all play the game.

The official description of the game reads: A grim new threat looms over The Central Kingdoms. The borders protected by the fierce King’s Knights are no longer secure. The fearsome orc clans, more numerous than ever, lurk on all roads. The proud nomadic peoples of the steppes are on the alert, for strange beasts prowl the darkness. Not even the stout dwarves, hidden in their underground palaces, seem safe from threat – from the unknown tunnels of its mines, a foul army of hideous creatures advances inexorably.

Chaos seizes the World. Only the memory of the oldest recalls the exploits of a hero and a few warriors, who in other times fought against the forces of Chaos. Ianna, the mother of all living beings, gave the hero a powerful sword to enter the abyss and defeat evil. But that happened a long time ago. A new hero is needed, a chosen one who is worthy to wield the Sword and destroy the enemy… this time forever.

Blade of Darkness is additionally also accessible for PC via Steam and GOG.