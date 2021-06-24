Preschool series ‘Pip and Posy’ to air on France TV and ZDF

Magic Light Pictures announced fresh international sales for Pip and Posy, its new animated preschool series which has been a hit with young audiences since its UK premiere in March. French national public service broadcaster France Televisions has acquired the series for launch in 2022. The series will also premiere in Germany on ZDF, who are co-producers on the show. More territories are set to be announced in the near future as the series’ international rollout continues apace. France Televisions has also acquired Magic Light’s most recent family special, Zog and the Flying Doctors.

Pip and Posy (52 x 7’), the first ever preschool series from Magic Light Pictures, is based on characters from the million-selling book series illustrated by Axel Scheffler and written by Camilla Reid. Pip and Posy are a mouse and rabbit whose lives revolve around a wonderful world of play. Packed with warmth and humour, the series is a celebration of their great friendship, its laughter and games, its ups and downs. The series launched in the UK in March on Channel 5’s Milkshake! and Sky Kids.

In addition to generating high ratings on UK broadcast platforms, the show is also performing very strongly on YouTube and across its social channels.

Magic Light head of international distribution Muriel Thomas said, “We are thrilled at the response to Pip and Posy from broadcasters worldwide, and delighted that it will debut in France to such a wide audience with France Televisions. We have a long-standing relationship with them, as they have acquired all our specials, so they are the perfect partner to launch this engaging new series and we look forward to their young viewers’ reaction to the fun adventures of this endearing pair and their inspirational friendship, with all its ups and downs. We’re sure their audience will enjoy the exciting exploits of Zog and the Flying Doctors too!”

FTV children & youth department head of acquisitions Claire Heinrich said, “Magic Light always produces wonderfully entertaining animation of the highest quality. Their previous specials have proved hugely popular with our audiences, and we know these two new acquisitions will be too. We are especially pleased to have a whole series to delight our younger viewers across the year in Pip and Posy, a charming show with an important message about the importance of play and friendship. We are sure this lovable mouse and rabbit will soon become our audience’s treasured friends.”

The latest in Magic Light’s series of smash hit animated specials, Zog and the Flying Doctors (1 x 30’) premiered in the UK on BBC One as a highlight of its 2020 Christmas schedule. A fabulously original, hilarious and heart-warming story based on the global hit book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, it is the follow-up to 2018’s hugely popular, Emmy-winning animation Zog.

Pip & Posy is produced by Vici King, the showrunner is Jeroen Jaspaert and is executive produced by Michael Rose, with animation services provided by Blue Zoo. Zog and the Flying Doctors is produced by Martin Pope and Michael Rose of Magic Light and directed by Sean Mullen. Animation services are provided by Giant Animation in Dublin.