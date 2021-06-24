Disney+ Hotstar announces over 250 job openings

Disney+ Hotstar has announced over 250 job openings across different levels and verticals to drive its next phase of rapid growth and transformation. To deliver a world-class streaming service that delights the Indian audiences, the platform plans to recruit multifaceted talent right from engineers to marketers and consumer growth personnel across client platforms, personalization of video content, payments, and subscriptions.

As a leader in the online video streaming platform market in the country, Disney+ Hotstar provides diversified entertainment offerings to its fast-expanding subscriber base. The homegrown service offers thousands of hours of movies and television, across international and local titles and is known for its marketing innovations, launching engaging business models combined with cutting-edge technology advancements.

“Our commitment to expanding our workforce reflects our confidence in India’s immense growth potential as we seek to create engaging content for the next billion digital viewers. In these disruptive times, we are keen to create opportunities for talent to thrive in an environment built on the core values of diversity and inclusion. We endeavour to continue transforming the digital entertainment experience by designing innovative business models while embracing complex technical, user and business challenges along the way,” said Disney+ Hotstar president and head Sunil Rayan.

Disney+ Hotstar provides an opportunity to work with the best minds in the business, offering multiple specializations under one team. It not only enables engineers to deliver top-quality entertainment to millions of customers but also hone their skills in video, machine learning, personalization, payments, subscription, identity, security and fraud and an array of client platforms.

The streaming platform is uniquely placed with entertainment options cutting across – live sports, Hotstar Specials, Disney+ premium content, blockbuster Bollywood releases, regional content, local TV content amongst others. During the pandemic, being at the forefront of technology has helped the streaming service be future-ready and improvise and innovate to be able to provide a seamless and rich experience of live sports to fans from the comfort of their homes.

Disney+ Hotstar has witnessed immense success since its launch. It was the strongest contributor to net subscriber additions, making up approximately a third of the total Disney+ subscriber base. The company continues to rapidly expand its streaming service in the APAC region. Post the India launch, Disney+ Hotstar was made available in Indonesia, followed by Malaysia to have access to the massive content offering on the platform.