PowerKids Entertainment and Cayenne Pepper Productions co-produce animated Krishna saga ‘The Blue Boy Chronicles’

Inspired by India’s classical mythology, The Blue Boy Chronicles marks a fresh animated take on the Krishna saga. PowerKids Entertainment (Singapore) and Cayenne Pepper Productions (Las Vegas) have partnered on the series, positioning the project for a global roll out.

Drawing from one of India’s most enduring narrative traditions, the series reimagines Hindu divinity Lord Krishna not as a distant icon, but as a dynamic, young hero navigating magical adventures, friendship, identity, and responsibility. While grounded in Indian lore, the storytelling approach is structured for cross-border resonance and long-term franchise scale.

Targeted at five plus year old kids (core six to 13 years) and produced in English and Hindi, The Blue Boy Chronicles reinterprets classical Indian mythology through a relatable lens. Krishna emerges as a mischievous yet emotionally aware protagonist, while familiar figures are redefined with contemporary character motivations, including venomous serpent Kaliya as an ego-driven antagonist whose obsession with control fuels the central conflict.

The concept and story originate from Swati Bhisé, a distinguished Bharatanatyam exponent and international film producer known for bringing culturally rooted stories to global audiences, and owner of Cayenne Pepper Productions. Bhisé has built her career at the intersection of Indian artistic heritage and international cinema, consistently translating culturally significant narratives for the global screen.

She partners on the project with PowerKids Entertainment CEO & MD Manoj Mishra, who brings decades of experience in animation and international IP development. Under his leadership, PowerKids will co-produce The Blue Boy Chronicles, oversee its complete animation production pipeline, and drive global distribution across broadcast, streaming, licensing, and consumer products markets.

“The Blue Boy is any little boy who wants to be a leader and yet blend in. Friendship remains at the core of these stories along with the joys of childhood,” said Bhisé.

“The Krishna saga originates in India’s classical mythology, but its themes are universal. With The Blue Boy Chronicles, we are building a series that retains its cultural foundation while structuring it for global scale from day one,” said Mishra.

Canadian writers Jeff Sager and Eric Steinhart have penned the script, bringing an international storytelling perspective while preserving the cultural foundation of the mythology. The original score is composed by Dipankar Chaki, a two-time National Film Award recipient, Filmfare Award winner, and recent Bafta awardee, whose cinematic sensibility adds musical depth and authenticity to the series.

The production is currently underway, with The Blue Boy Chronicles positioned as a multi-platform franchise spanning broadcast, streaming, licensing, and consumer products. The project signals a broader movement: culturally-rooted stories from India structured for global audiences and built to compete on the international animation stage.