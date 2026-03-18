‘Doraemon’ director Tsutomu Shibayama dies at 84, leaving behind a lasting legacy

Tsutomu Shibayama

Tsutomu Shibayama, legendary Japanese anime director known for his work on Doraemon, has passed away at the age of 84 due to lung cancer.

Animation studio Ajiado confirmed the news on Tuesday, 17 March. According to Anime News Network, a private funeral has already been held with close family members, while details of a memorial service are yet to be announced.

Born in Asakusa, Tokyo, Shibayama began his career as a manga artist before rising to prominence as a director of numerous episodes of the popular TV anime Doraemon. Over the course of more than two decades, he directed several films in the Doraemon movie series.

In 1978, Shibayama co-founded Ajiado and later served as its president and CEO. His notable works include Doraemon films such as Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil, Nobita’s Great Adventure into the Underworld, and Nobita’s Little Star Wars, among others.

Beyond Doraemon, he directed popular series like Chibi Maruko-chan, Nintama Rantaro, and the original version of Ranma 1/2.For many around the world, Doraemon was a cherished part of childhood. Shibayama’s legacy will continue to resonate with audiences for generations. News of his passing has left fans worldwide deeply saddened.