Pocoyo teaches English in his Christmas Special

Fun and learning are this year’s Christmas theme for Pocoyo. The character’s traditional Christmas Special includes a collaboration with Cambridge Assessment English, a non-profit foundation from Cambridge University, aimed at helping children learn and practice English in a fun and enjoyable way while they celebrate the festive season.

Titled Space Christmas, the special episode includes new material, launched on 22 November on seven channels of Pocoyo’s official YouTube network.

In addition, Cambridge English has designed a series of Christmas-themed activities as a teaching complement. These include colouring and handcraft material, as well as access to interactive games so children can have fun with their families while practicing the four language domains.

This work follows the line of educational videos promoted by Cambridge and Pocoyo (Rain Rain Go Away and Move Your Body) aimed at promoting English learning among two to six-year-olds, which has had an excellent reception, with over eight million views on Pocoyo’s YouTube music

channel.

Pocoyo is a 3D animation series aimed at pre-schoolers, featuring educational and pedagogic messages. The series seeks to stimulate the senses of small children through lively colours, music and movement. In the collaboration with Cambridge English, these elements are used to

teach key concepts of the English language.