Exclusive: ‘WWE Racing Showdown’ to release within a few hours

WWE Racing Showdown, a new mobile game, developed by JetSynthesys will available on Android and iOS end of this week, as informed by JetSynthesys vice-chairman and managing director Rajan R. Navani to AnimationXpress. The official site of the game shows that the game will launch within a few hours from now.

“We will be releasing WWE Racing Showdown actually end of this week and we will be growing it into a larger market,” Navani shared to us.

Currently, the game is available for Android users to pre-register. It allows players to choose their favourite WWE Superstar and race other WWE stars on bikes. All of this while punching and kicking other racers just like Road Rash, just with the addition of Nitro boost. The game includes players like The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Jinder Mahal, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and more. You also get to see the characters perform their famous finishing moves.

Apart from the wide selection of characters, players can also customise the bikes, on which these characters race each other. You can also play in the online multiplayer mode, where you will be racing and fighting against other players from across the globe.

All users pre-registering for the game will also be signed up to get a pre-registration reward, which the company is yet to specify. The reward will be added to the game when you download it on the launch date.

Navani expressed their further plans, “2021 will be strongly driven by this (WWE Racing Showdown game) one as well as we also have a very strong play in many other games that we will announce during the course of the year we will republish it with the global companies next year. We also find a very interesting play for us in the Global markets in terms of expansion. We already have a presence with Japan, US, UK, Singapore, Europe and looking for expanding more in Korea and some other markets. We are really strengthening our global growth in terms of talent and liquidity of games. Esports is the area where we continue to delve into and we will continue to look at opportunities to strengthening our strategic positioning in the gaming space.”