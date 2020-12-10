APC Kids signs trio of new licensing agents for preschool series ‘Kid-E-Cats’

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment division of co-production and distribution company APC Studios, has appointed a trio of new local licensing agents for CTC Media’s hit animated preschool series Kid-e-Cats. The new partnerships will see the property represented by El Ocho in Spain and Portugal, Lisans A.Ş in Turkey, and WP Brands in Australia and New Zealand.

Kid-e-Cats has aired on Minika in Turkey since August 2020, RTVE’s Clan in Spain since last May, and on Nick Jr in Portugal and Australia since 2018 as part of APC Kids’ deal with the broadcaster that covers over 170 territories. The new licensing agents will look to build on the series’ broadcast success in their respective regions, and build cross-category licensing programmes for the popular preschool brand.

APC Kids managing director Lionel Marty said: “Kid-e-Cats is hugely popular across Europe and Australia, and we are committed to building on this success with new licensing partnerships that will give children the chance to further engage with the show off-screen. We are delighted to have such well-established agents on board to help build the Kid-e-Cats consumer products offering in these important territories.”

Kid-e-Cats, owned and managed by CTC Media and produced by Studio Metrafilms, is one of the leading preschool series in Russia. The third season is completed and series one and two are currently available on Nick Jr internationally. In addition, 8 new special episodes will soon be available.

The series tells the story of three kittens: Cookie, Pudding and their kid sister Candy who are forever ready to jump into action with endless enthusiasm and energy. Their imagination also knows no bounds, and these kitties are capable of the most absurdly funny problem-solving suggestions. Through life’s little lessons, they learn to look before they leap – well sometimes!