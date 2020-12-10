Animated ‘Henchmen’ to debuts on Tubi on 25 Dec

Family-friendly animated feature Henchmen from Vertical Entertainment and Bron Studios (The Willoughbys, Ghostbusters: Afterlife) will make its free streaming debut in the U.S. exclusively on Tubi, starting 25 December.

The movie has a star-studded voice cast that includes Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), James Marsden (X-Men), Rosario Dawson (The LEGO Batman Movie), Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2), Craig Robinson (American Dad!), Will Sasso (The Three Stooges), Nathan Fillion (Castle), Rob Riggle (American Dad!), Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Bobcat Goldthwait (Skylanders Academy).

“There is a lot of heavy stuff happening in the world right now, so it’s exciting for us at Vertical to share a film that can provide some levity and laughs for everyone in the family” said Vertical Entertainment co-president Rich Goldberg in a statement. “Henchmen marries the fun of an animated movie with the excitement of superhero flick, and we think it’ll be a perfect movie for anyone to gather around safely at home.”

The synopsis of the film reads:

In a world of super-villains, evil schemes and global domination, someone has to take out the trash. Welcome to the world of Henchmen, third class. When Lester (Middleditch), a fresh-faced recruit, joins the Union of Evil, he is assigned to a motley crew of blue-collar workers led by fallen henchmen Hank. But when Lester accidentally steals a super-villain’s ultimate weapon, Hank must break his risk-nothing code to save the boy he’s befriended, even if it means becoming the one thing he has always avoided: a hero.

The feature is written and directed by Adam Wood, marking his feature-length directorial debut. It is based on a story by Jay D. Waxman and Wood.