Peacock expands original kids programming with ‘Curious George: Go West, Go Wild’ launching today, 8 September

Peacock has expanded its original programming slate and will be home to a robust content line up including Curious George Collection. Besides that, several films, seasonal TV specials and seasons one to nine of the popular series will be available for the audience.

The original film, Curious George: Go West, Go Wild, finds Curious George back in the saddle and ready for his next adventure. The synopsis follows: George and Ted travel to cousin Ginny’s farm for a relaxing outdoor weekend, but plans take a turn when her farm animals escape into the wild blue yonder. With the help of Emmett, a friendly farmhand with cowboy dreams, the group sets out to track the herd through the countryside, camp outdoors, fish for their dinner, and stumble into a ghost town! Featuring a spirited new score and original songs, this unforgettable story proves that anything is possible when you believe in yourself.



The music from the film features The Other Side by global recording artist Yuna. This is the first time in the history of Curious George films that a song is performed by a female vocalist. Other highlights include original songs written by Michele Brourman, Amanda McBroom and score by Germaine Franco. The soundtrack will be released along with the film release on Peacock.

The credits for the film include :

Voice Cast: Frank Welker, Jeff Bennett

Voice Direction & Casting: Wes Gleason

Based on the Books By: Margret & H.A. Rey

Music By: Germaine Franco

Songs By: Michele Brourman & Amanda McBroom

Executive Producers: Ron Howard, Brian Grazer

Executive Producers: David Kirschner, Jon Shapiro

Produced By: Deirdre Brenner

Story By: Jana Howington

Screenplay By: Jana Howington & Sherri Stoner

Directed By: Michael LaBash

Curious George: Go West, Go Wild premieres today on Peacock and will also be available on Digital and DVD via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment this winter of 2020.



Peacock which is now home to a robust Curious George collection celebrates September as ‘Curiosity Month’ to mark Curious George’s birthday.

To mark this year’s celebrations, apart from Curious George: Go West, Go Wild, Curious George, Curious George 2: Follow That Monkey!, Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle will premiere on 20 September. Alongside two seasonal TV Specials – Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest, and Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas will also be launched.

Created by Margaret and H.A. Rey,Curious George is copyrighted and trademarked by Houghton Mifflin Company and used under License and is distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.